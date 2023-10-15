Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 13.

Within that matchup, we’ll outline the fantasy prospects for Browns RBs Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. Should you start either of them in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns’ RBs Jerome Ford & Kareem Hunt

Ford put together a pair of solid performances when starting RB Nick Chubb went down earlier this year, going for 131 total yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then putting up 51 total yards and two scores against the Tennessee Titans. The Browns couldn’t muster much of anything in their last game against the Baltimore Ravens, and that could be the case again in this tough Week 6 matchup against San Francisco.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. You can safely sit both of these players in Week 6.

Ford is the better play here, as he still has control of the Cleveland backfield. However, Hunt is looming, and there’s a chance he’ll take on more responsibility as the season goes along.

Either way, this is an absolutely brutal matchup against San Francisco, so both of these players aren’t worth starting in Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. You could make somewhat of a case for Ford in bigger (12-14 team) leagues, but his fantasy floor/ceiling combination is zapped by the matchup.

It’s best to look for other options in your FLEX spot. As for Hunt, it’s hard to say he’s worth rostering at this point, given that he’s only seeing around a handful of carries per game.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jerome Ford & Kareem Hunt

I would rather start players like Emari Demercado of the Arizona Cardinals, Justice Hill of the Baltimore Ravens, and perhaps even Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts or Curtis Samuel of the Washington Commanders in the FLEX spot.