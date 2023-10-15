PJ Walker start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the NFL season, and they might do so without starting QB Deshaun Watson — who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

PJ Walker is expected to step in as the starter. Below, we’ll break down Walker’s fantasy prospects in that situation and whether or not you should start him in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB PJ Walker

Watson did not play in Week 4 due to a shoulder injury, and he’s highly questionable to return in this matchup against the 49ers in Week 6. In fact, some reports are suggesting that he will not take the field, and the Browns will turn to Walker at quarterback.

Walker has not played yet. this season. He participated in six games for the Carolina Panthers last year, throwing for 731 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sit. This is a tough situation for Walker to step into. You are better off leaving him on the waiver wire.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson filled in for Watson in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, and he had a tough time while going 19-for-36 with 121 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions.

So now the Browns will give Walker a shot, and it could be an uphill climb against San Francisco, which boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL. On top of that, there’s a 50-60% chance of precipitation in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon with 15-20 mph winds. Overall, this is not a good situation for fantasy success.

Player(s) you would start ahead of PJ Walker

If you are looking for a quarterback in deeper leagues (or perhaps 2-QB leagues), I would rather start players like C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders, and maybe even Joshua Dobbs of the Arizona Cardinals (only in deep leagues) ahead of Walker.