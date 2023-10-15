Deshaun Watson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will host the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who is currently dealing with an injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Watson has been ruled out for this game due to a rotator cuff injury that kept him out of Week 4 as well. The team had a bye in Week 5, but it was not enough time for the QB to get healthy.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sit. He was officially ruled out on Friday and will be on the team’s inactives report.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Deshaun Watson

If you don’t have a good QB replacement on your bench, players like C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders, and maybe even Joshua Dobbs of the Arizona Cardinals (only in deep leagues) could help on that front.