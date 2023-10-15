Brock Purdy start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for 49ers QB Brock Purdy. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Purdy has been on somewhat of a roll lately, hitting 20+ fantasy points in three straight games. That includes four touchdown passes and a strong 26 fantasy point effort against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football last week.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even though Purdy has been solid, this is a tough matchup for him.

Cleveland is very good at getting pressure on the quarterback, which could throw Purdy off his game. On top of that, we could see some precipitation and 15-20 mph winds in Cleveland for this game, which is obviously not great for throwing purposes.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brock Purdy

I would start other quarterbacks like Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions over Purdy in Week 6.