Bengals WR Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Should you start or sit him in Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins missed last week’s game with a rib injury. However, he logged a few limited practice sessions, suggesting that he could return in this Week 6 matchup against the Seahawks. You can check for his injury updates here. Right now, Higgins is listed as questionable to play.

It’s worth noting that Higgins only has 12 receptions on 32 targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns this season. Most of that came in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he had an 8-82-2 line. His down year is due to the slow start (and injury concern) of QB Joe Burrow, but the franchise quarterback showed signs of promise last week.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. If Higgins ends up playing in Week 6, go ahead and start him.

The matchup looks great against a Seattle team that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, and Burrow looked like himself last week.

We’ll need to double-check the injury report to make sure Higgins plays and will receive a full compliment of snaps. If he’s a full-go, then you should start him in fantasy, especially bigger leagues with 12-14+ teams.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Double-check his injury status, but feel free to start Higgins if he plays.

Higgins is right on the fringe of start/sit territory for smaller leagues, but he’s worth starting in leagues with 10+ teams. Of course, you’ll need to double-check his injury status to make sure he’s active and seeing full snaps before making that determination.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tee Higgins

Assuming Higgins is healthy and playing, then I would rank Higgins in the range where I’m narrowly starting wide receivers like Gabe Davis, Tyler Lockett, and Garrett Wilson ahead of him.