Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are 3-point home favorites with an over/under of 44.5.

We’ll look within this matchup to break down the fantasy prospects for Bengals WR Tyler Boyd. Should you start or sit him in Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd hasn’t done much this season, as he has 23 receptions on 34 targets for 166 receiving yards across five games. His longest reception of the year is only 14-yards. Some of that can be attributed to the struggles of QB Joe Burrow, but Boyd had 6 catches on 7 targets for only 39 yards last week at the Arizona Cardinals when Burrow had a breakout game. That was even with fellow WR Tee Higgins out.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Go ahead and sit Boyd while looking for better options in leagues of all sizes.

It seems like Boyd has some fantasy appeal in PPR leagues following a six-catch performance last week. However, that was with Higgins out of the lineup, and he could play in Week 6 against the Seahawks.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. You can do better than Boyd in Week 6 standard leagues.

Boyd has more value in PPR leagues, as he’s someone who can make a handful of catches for minimal yardage. That doesn’t translate to fantasy value in standard leagues. Also, Boyd could draw coverage from Seattle CB Devon Witherspoon, which isn’t a great matchup for him.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Boyd

I would rather start receivers like KJ Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings, Curtis Samuel of the Washington Commanders, or Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts ahead of Boyd in Week 6. That’s for PPR and standard leagues.