Jaxon Smith-Njigba start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Following their bye week, the Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are 3-point home favorites with an over/under of 44.5.

We’ll look within this matchup to break down the fantasy prospects for Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football for Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba has gotten off to a slow start in his rookie season. Across four games, he has 12 receptions on 20 targets for 62 yards and no touchdowns. In his last game, Week 4 at the New York Giants, he caught 3-of-6 targets for only five yards.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. You can safely sit Smith-Njigba or leave him on the waiver wire in Week 6.

JSN hasn’t inspired a ton of confidence in prospective fantasy managers so far. Even when he sees targets, his depth of target and overall yardage numbers are far from impressive.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. This week’s matchup at Cincinnati isn’t conducive to a fantasy breakout.

The Bengals have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Game flow could give JSN and the other Seattle receivers more targets than usual, but Smith-Njigba hasn’t done much with the 20 total targets he has seen this season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

I would rather start Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, KJ Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings, or Curtis Samuel of the Washington Commanders ahead of Smith-Njigba.