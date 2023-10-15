Geno Smith start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are 3-point home favorites with an over/under of 44.5.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith flexed fantasy upside in Week 2 at the Detroit Lions, piling up 328 passing yards and two touchdowns en route to 23.1 fantasy points. Other than that, he has been pretty mediocre with fantasy output of 9, 16, and 8 fantasy points.

It’s worth noting that two of those games were runaway victories against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, and Smith wasn’t needed as much in those contests.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Start. If you need to start Smith, go ahead and give him the green light in deeper leagues.

It’s unlikely that you will need to start Smith in smaller leagues (8-10 teams), unless you are utilizing him as a serviceable bye-week replacement.

Smith doesn’t have tremendous fantasy upside in a middle-of-the-road matchup at Cincinnati, but there’s a good chance Seattle will need to throw more than in their last two games, which could ultimately help Smith’s numbers.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Geno Smith

I would start quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, and Kirk Cousins ahead of Smith.