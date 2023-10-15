Bears TE Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are coming off the long week after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. The Bears picked up their first win of the season over the Washington Commanders to go to 1-4 on the year. Chicago’s backfield is in shambles so we could see plenty of the passing game on Sunday. We’re going to go over Cole Kmet’s outlook in fantasy football for Week 6 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Kmet has been great this season, racking up 231 yards and three TDs on 23 catches through five games. He’s been particularly productive the past two weeks, combining for 12 catches for 127 yards and three TDs.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. The Vikings have a soft secondary and the Bears should be able to throw the ball with ease on this defense. Aside from WR DJ Moore, Kmet has been the No. 2 target for QB Justin Fields this season. So far this season, Kmet is a top-5 TE in fantasy football. At this point, he’s a must-start each week in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Same deal, start him. Kmet has scored three times in the past two weeks. He’s getting more red-zone looks and the Bears should be forced to throw the ball. RBs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are both out. D’Onta Foreman will be the top back with Darrynton Evans as the backup. Chicago should tailor the game plan around Fields and the passing game. Kmet should get around 5-7 catches for 50-60 yards with a chance to score. His ceiling would be similar to the two-TD performance he had a few weeks ago vs. the Broncos.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cole Kmet

You’re not really starting anyone over Kmet unless you have Travis Kelce, TJ Hockenson, Mark Andrews, one of those types of TEs.