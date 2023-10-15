Roschon Johnson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears backfield is in shambles. Last week, the Bears lost both RBs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson to injury. Johnson remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 6 vs. the Vikings on Sunday. We’ll go over how to approach the Bears backfield with Johnson out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Roschon Johnson

Prior to exiting Thursday Night Football last week, Johnson had three carries for 19 yards.

Start or sit in Week 6 leagues?

Sit. Johnson has been ruled out due to a concussion, so you’re not playing him. Hopefully if you had Herbert or Johnson, you were able to snag D’Onta Foreman off the waiver wire. He’s expected to lead the Bears backfield against Minnesota. Darrynton Evans was also brought in to serve as the backup RB.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Roschon Johnson

If Herbert were out and Johnson was playing, he’d be in consideration as a RB1/2 play this week. But that isn’t the case, so you likely weren’t looking at playing Johnson anyway. If you were, well, yikes.