D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After tallying 900 yards rushing last season as a Carolina Panther, D’Onta Foreman popped back up on the fantasy radar this week due to a variety of injuries to the Bears’ running backs. Here’s a look at Foreman’s value heading into Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB D’Onta Foreman

Foreman has appeared in two games for the Bears this year and recorded five carries where for 16 yards in the opener. With starting running back Khalil Herbert nursing an ankle injury and No. 2 running back Roschon Johnson in concussion protocol, Foreman could be the next man up for the Bears.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. If Johnson and Hebert are out this week then Herbert is worth a look as a handcuff in deeper leagues. He proved that he can be a solid running back (he had five 100-yard games last season with the Panthers) and should get plenty of run if Johnson and Herbert are out. Still, there’s a clear cap on his production in a Bears offense that’s led by Justin Fields. There are worse options out there if you need to replace Herbert or Johnson.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Foreman provides almost no value out of the backfield, so his value in standard leagues is the same as it would be in PPR. I’d take a flier on him if you’re looking to replace Herbert or Johnson, especially since both of their injuries could linger into next week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Herbert

FantasyPros has Foreman ranked as RB37 this week where he’s between Samaje Perine and Ezekiel Elliot. I’d start him over both of them, but some other running backs to consider from this tier are Gus Edwards or Antonio Gibson.