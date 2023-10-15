Cam Akers start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Despite only playing in two games for the Vikings, Cam Akers is already second on the team in rushing. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Cam Akers

After rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown with the Rams in Week 1, Akers was traded to the Vikings, where he’s emerged as the team’s No. 2 back behind Alexander Mattison. He’s gotten five carries in each of the last two games; two weeks ago he turned that into 40 yards against the Panthers, and last week he was only able to turn it into 15 yards against the Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Akers is a good grab-and-stash player right now, but there’s no reason he should be in your lineup until his production goes up. Five carries isn’t enough to justify a roster spot, especially when his longest rush with the Vikings is for 10 yards. If the Vikings invest fully into the tank then Akers might be in line for some more run, but he doesn’t have an avenue in this offense right now.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. Same deal. Don’t start Akers until the team makes it clear he’s going to have more of a role in their offense.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Akers

FantasyPros has Akers as RB44 between Kenneth Gainwell and Kendre Miller. I’d start both of them over Akers, and some other running backs to consider from this tier are Joshua Kelley and Kareem Hunt.