Jordan Addison start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

With Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, this could be Jordan Addison’s time to shine. Here’s a look at the talented rookie wideout’s fantasy value heading into Minnesota’s game against the Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison

Addison has emerged as a solid complementary wideout to Jefferson, as he tallied 50 yards receiving in four of the first games this season to go along with three touchdown passes. Now he and KJ Osborne will be the Vikings’ top two wideouts in place of Jefferson.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. I was high on Addison coming into this year and the injury to Jefferson has done nothing to change that. The Vikings are 1-4 with rumors of a trade deadline sale looming, but I don’t foresee that impacting Addison’s ability to produce. The Vikings have an offense based around getting the ball to Jefferson in space, which is where Addison can make his presence known.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Addison is still worth a start in standard leagues just because of the amount of volume that Addison could receive. The Bears' defense has been susceptible to big plays through the air this year and Addison has already proven he’s a quality deep threat.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Addison

FantasyPros has Addison ranked as WR25 this week, where he’s in between Nico Collins and DeAndre Hopkins. I’d start Collins ahead of Addison but would give Addison the nod over Hopkins. Some other wide receivers to consider from this tier are Deebo Samuel and Tyler Lockett.