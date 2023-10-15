Tyjae Spears start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

As the Tennessee Titans prepare for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens across the pond in Week 6, rookie running back Tyjae Spears could be a name to watch on the fantasy radar. The Tulane product has gradually increased his carries week-to-week, and though he faces a stout opponent in the Ravens, the game script could actually work in his favor.

We break down the upsides and drawbacks of plugging Spears into your fantasy lineups for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Tyjae Spears

Through the first five games of his NFL career, Spears has totaled 156 rushing yards on 27 carries, having scored his first career touchdown last week. He’s also hauled in 14 of his 19 targets for 63 yards through the air.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. Spears has a clear upside in the passing game as opposed to the veteran Derrick Henry, who thrives as a traditional ground-and-pound tailback. The rookie’s 14 receptions are five more than Henry’s, and more noteworthy is his 19 targets compared to Henry’s 11. He faces a tough defensive front in the Ravens, but his pass-catching prowess could serve as a nice foil, thus elevating his fantasy ceiling for at least this week.

Spears profiles as a low-end flex option heading into Week 6, which means there’s a likelihood he can be left on the bench in smaller leagues. In larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, he’s not a bad flex starter given the matchup and how his skillset complements Henry’s.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. His seven rushing attempts last week were the second-most of his young career, and it also marked his third game with at least ten touches. He’ll never outcarry Henry so long as the All-Pro tailback is healthy. But that doesn’t mean the rookie won’t be involved, especially against a Ravens defense that ranks seventh-best against the run (91.4 YPG allowed). He’s not an RB1 or an RB2, but he presents nice flex value in deeper leagues.

That means the rookie is likely a candidate to be left on the bench in leagues with fewer than 10 teams. In larger leagues with 12 to 14 teams, he’s at least worth plugging into a flex spot, if the opportunity presents itself.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyjae Spears

For those seeking strong PPR value, Miles Sanders of the Carolina Panthers is worth considering for Week 6. Though he’s been battling a groin injury over the last few weeks, he was a full participant ahead of Week 5 and now faces a Miami Dolphins team that is allowing 17.7 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season.