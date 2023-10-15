Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens head across the pond for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, continuing the NFL’s international series of games. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a notable addition to the Ravens this offseason, but it’s been no secret that he’s gotten off to a slow start with his new franchise.

Is the veteran wideout a lock to start in fantasy leagues this week, or is he best kept off the fantasy radar?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. has appeared in just three games this season, hauling in seven passes for 79 receiving yards without a touchdown. The veteran ranks as WR105 in PPR scoring through six weeks of the season, averaging just 5.0 fantasy points per game.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Beckham Jr.’s 5.0 PPR fantasy point average this season easily marks the fewest in his career, and it continues a five-season run of diminishing fantasy returns. His seven receptions on the season are behind the likes of Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Nelson Agholor, and Rashod Bateman. While it’s clear he’s beyond his All-Pro days, his lack of usage speaks to his diminished role in this offense.

In both smaller and larger fantasy leagues, Beckham Jr.’s fantasy ceiling is that of a deep-league WR4/flex. You can likely find more suitable options elsewhere, and he’s only considered a desperation starter if that isn’t the case.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. The matchup itself is actually advantageous, as the Titans are giving up 24.2 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. The conundrum is that there are way too many options ahead of him in the pecking order with Flowers, Andrews, Agholor, and Bateman. Even though he suited up in Week 5, having him come off an ankle injury earlier in the season also doesn’t bode well for his upside.

Treat Beckham Jr. as nothing more than a high-risk WR4/flex play this week, whether in smaller or larger fantasy leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.

If you’re looking to take a flyer on someone, then Trenton Irwin of the Bengals could be a worthwhile play for this week only. Irwin hauled in eight catches for 60 yards in the Bengals’ win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, and if Tee Higgins is held out of action ahead of Cincinnati’s bye week next week, then Irwin should be able to capitalize as the short-term WR3 option for Week 6.