Justice Hill, Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The NFL’s international series continues in Week 6 as the Baltimore Ravens face the Tennessee Titans from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As for the Ravens running back room, it will once again be the tandem of Justice Hill and Gus Edwards leading the way on Sunday.

We break down whether either tailback possesses starting value in fantasy lineups for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Justice Hill, Gus Edwards

With running back J.K. Dobbins sidelined for the season, the tandem of Hill and Edwards has replaced him in the backfield. Edwards has been the more potent ground runner, logging rushing yards compared to Hill’s 115. Hill has been more involved in the passing game, having caught seven receptions for 25 yards compared to Edwards’ lone catch for one yard.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start Hill, and sit Edwards. Hill has been much more involved as a pass-catcher, while Edwards still leads the way with carries on the ground. So long as they work in tandem with one another, Hill will possess more PPR intrigue, while Edwards is more suited toward your traditional scoring formats. Hill also has three combined touchdowns this season, as opposed to Edwards’ lone score back in Week 2.

Both profile as RB3s/flex options in smaller fantasy leagues, but Edwards is much more shaky given his lack of value as a receiver. In larger leagues where options are slim, both can be treated as desperation RB2 options.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start Edwards, sit Hill. In standard leagues where yardage on the ground is more valuable, Edwards has a clear advantage over Hill. Edwards’ 241 rushing yards on 56 carries exceeds Hill’s 115 yards on 29 carries, and his 11.2 attempts per game just edges out Hills’ 7.3 carries per contest. Both remain involved, but it is clear Edwards profiles as the more traditional ground-and-pound tailback, meaning his value is greater in your standard leagues.

Edwards profiles as an RB3/flex option in smaller leagues, while both carry fringe RB2 value in leagues with 12 to 14 teams, where alternatives are slim.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Justice Hill, Gus Edwards

Though his team remains winless, Miles Sanders of the Carolina Panthers is worth considering over both Hill and Edwards, especially in PPR leagues. The veteran running back will face a Miami Dolphins team that is allowing 17.7 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season.