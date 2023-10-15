Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Following a come-from-behind victory over the Houston Texans, the Atlanta Falcons will try to improve their record to 4-2 with a matchup against the Washington Commanders. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, including tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith

No matter how loud or frequently fantasy managers cry out for the Falcons head coach to prioritize Pitts, that call will almost always go largely unheeded. The rare exception came this past week when Pitts saw double-digit targets for the first time since October … 2021. The former No. 4 overall pick turned those opportunities into seven catches for 87 yards, matching or exceeding his top single-game outputs since the start of 2022.

But Smith also got in on the action. The former New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans tight end caught six of seven targets for 67 yards. This marks the second week in which Smith has produced decent numbers for fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start Pitts. Sit Smith.

For clarification, start Pitts if you play in a league with 12 or more teams. The lack of targets in the Falcons offense (last week notwithstanding) makes him difficult to trust from a fantasy perspective. Still, given the overall dearth of options at tight end, he merits consideration. Smith, however, seems likely to see his production fall off.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start Pitts. Sit Smith.

Targets typically don’t play a huge role for Pitts or Smith, so the calculation doesn’t really change here.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham suggests looking at the Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson or the Washington Commanders’ Logan Thomas this week.