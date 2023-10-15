Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders look to rebound against the Atlanta Falcons. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, including running backs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

One of the backfield tandems that seemed likely to exasperate fantasy managers entering the season has actually proven to be fairly straightforward. Robinson has the clear edge over Gibson in terms of carries (67 to 15) and the receiving figures more or less work out to about the same impact in fantasy.

For Week 6, the matchup will have the largest impact. The Falcons have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs so far. That could scare away fantasy managers from playing either Washington back. At most, only one will make sense for all but the deepest fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start Robinson. Sit Gibson.

Robinson currently averages nearly a touchdown a game in 2023 and has also added a two-point conversion. When the Commanders sniff the goal line, he will see the ball. As for Gibson, he too often gets lost in the shuffle.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start Robinson. Sit Gibson.

Again, Robinson’s penchant for scoring makes him a useful option despite a tough matchup. Gibson looks even less palatable in standard formats.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brian Robinson and/or Antonio Gibson

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham suggests looking at James Cook or D’Andre Swift as an alternative to Robinson. As for Gibson, consider playing Tyjae Spears or Justice Hill instead.