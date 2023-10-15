Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders look to rebound against the Atlanta Falcons. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, including second-year wideout Jahan Dotson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

In most metrics, Dotson hasn’t quite matched what he provided as a rookie. Though his target total looks more or less on track to reach last year’s total (30 in five games versus 61 in 12), his output has dipped in per-game yardage (28.0 versus 43.6), yards per catch (8.2 versus 14.9), and, most glaringly, touchdowns (0.2 per game versus 0.59).

This, of course, stems from more than just Dotson. Sam Howell has taken over at quarterback and the results have fluctuated considerably from week to week. Meanwhile, Eric Bieniemy has taken over as the play-caller which has shifted how and where the offense chooses to attack in the passing game. The entire operation will continue to change over the course of the season, but Dotson’s fantasy value has dipped since the offseason.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Dotson has seen a decent amount of targets, he hasn’t converted enough of those into receptions. His 56.7 catch percentage comes in below last year’s mark and, though Howell bears some responsibility for that figure too, doesn’t bode well for Dotson’s outlook against a decent Falcons pass defense.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. Due to the lack of catches, Dotson’s value doesn’t take a huge hit in standard leagues relative to PPR. However, his low-scoring output becomes an even larger concern in a standard format.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahan Dotson

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham suggests the Los Angeles Chargers’ Joshua Palmer or the Atlanta Falcons Drake London over Dotson for Week 6. For fantasy managers willing to live with rookie variance, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice could also make sense.