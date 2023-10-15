Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders look to rebound against the Atlanta Falcons. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, including veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

When the Commanders originally acquired Samuel in 2021, they intended to deploy him as a gadget player, especially in the red zone. Though the offensive play-caller has changed since then, that approach hasn’t changed all too much. In five games this season, Samuel has already recorded six combined touches and targets inside the 20, scoring his first touchdown on a 1-yard carry. Not bad for a tertiary player on a middling offense.

But Samuel also looks less than 100%. He tweaked his quad a few weeks ago and, though he hasn’t missed a game, has only practiced in a limited capacity since or not at all. The extra recovery time since the Commanders’ last game should help here, but Samuel might still have some limitations.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Sunday’s matchup doesn’t bode particularly well for any of the Commanders’ receivers. Entering the week, the Falcons have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts. While Samuel doesn’t always operate as a traditional receiver, he also doesn’t see enough volume on a consistent basis to mitigate those concerns.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. Samuel’s value doesn’t take a huge hit in standard leagues relative to PPR, but all the other factors remain.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Curtis Samuel

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham suggests giving the nod to Detroit Lions receiver Josh Reynolds or Indianapolis Colts wideout Josh Downs. For flex spots, fantasy managers should also consider Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.