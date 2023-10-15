Sam Howell start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders look to rebound against the Atlanta Falcons. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, especially starting quarterback Sam Howell.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Sam Howell

Howell’s real-world impact and fantasy value have somewhat trended in opposite directions. After helping the Commanders win back-to-back contests to open the season, the second-year quarterback backslide considerably, tossing more turnovers (five) than touchdowns (three). However, Howell actually delivered his best fantasy output of the season to date last week, topping his previous single-game high by over eight points in DraftKings formats.

Washington’s offensive issues — a porous offensive line and middling ground game — remain concerns. Howell’s high variance at least offers something of intrigue from a fantasy perspective, though that says more about the other quarterbacks than anything else.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sit. While injuries and bye weeks might force fantasy managers to consider more options than usual, Howell doesn’t have a great matchup. The Falcons defense has allowed the 12th fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks entering Week 6. Meanwhile, multiple Washington wideouts have battled injuries of late, and even the extra rest time might not negate those concerns entirely.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Sam Howell

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham suggests starting the Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith rather than turning to Howell. If rookie C.J. Stroud remains available in your league, consider him as well.