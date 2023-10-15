 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s South Point 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the South Point 400 Cup Series race and when at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
AUTO: OCT 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400

NASCAR opens the third round of the Cup Series playoffs this weekend with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is running on Sunday afternoon with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The race gets a network broadcast with NBC airing the race. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the first race of the round of eight in the playoffs. The eight remaining drivers are William Byron, Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney. Byron, Truex, Hamlin, and Larson are currently projected to advance, while Buescher, Bell, Reddick, and Blaney are on the outside looking in ahead of the three third-round races. If one of those eight drivers wins Sunday’s race, they’ll clinch advancement to the Championship race.

Ahead of qualifying, Larson was the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +400 odds. Byron was +550, Hamlin was +600, and Reddick and Truex, Jr. were +800. Defending race champ Joey Logano was +2800. Byron won the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

2023 South Point 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, October 15
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 South Point 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 William Byron 24
4 Martin Truex Jr 19
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 Kyle Busch 8
7 Bubba Wallace 23
8 Tyler Reddick 45
9 Joey Logano 22
10 Ross Chastain 1
11 Ty Gibbs 54
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Aric Almirola 10
14 Alex Bowman 48
15 Denny Hamlin 11
16 Austin Dillon 3
17 Chase Briscoe 14
18 Michael McDowell 34
19 Austin Cindric 2
20 Justin Haley 31
21 Brad Keselowski 6
22 A.J. Allmendinger 16
23 Erik Jones 43
24 Kevin Harvick 4
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 J.J. Yeley 51
27 Ty Dillon 77
28 Corey LaJoie 7
29 Todd Gilliland 38
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 B.J. McLeod 78
32 Ryan Preece 41
33 Harrison Burton 21
34 Brennan Poole 15
35 Chase Elliott 9
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network