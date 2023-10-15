How to watch NASCAR’s South Point 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR opens the third round of the Cup Series playoffs this weekend with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is running on Sunday afternoon with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The race gets a network broadcast with NBC airing the race. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the first race of the round of eight in the playoffs. The eight remaining drivers are William Byron, Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney. Byron, Truex, Hamlin, and Larson are currently projected to advance, while Buescher, Bell, Reddick, and Blaney are on the outside looking in ahead of the three third-round races. If one of those eight drivers wins Sunday’s race, they’ll clinch advancement to the Championship race.

Ahead of qualifying, Larson was the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +400 odds. Byron was +550, Hamlin was +600, and Reddick and Truex, Jr. were +800. Defending race champ Joey Logano was +2800. Byron won the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

2023 South Point 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, October 15

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP