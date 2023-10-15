Norway vs. Spain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying match

Norway will face off against Spain as they continue the group stage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers. This match will be hosted by the Norwegians at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Sunday afternoon with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Norway v. Spain

Date: Sunday, October 15

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Fox Soccer Plus

Odds, picks & predictions

Norway: +285

Draw: +265

Spain: -105

Moneyline pick: Spain -105

Norway’s star striker Erling Haaland will hope to add to his four-goal tally through three matches played so far, with his last goal coming on September 12 in a 2-1 win over Cyprus. The Manchester City striker currently leads the Premier League in scoring with eight goals so far this season.

Spain won the last meeting between the two sides with a 3-0 victory back in March in the Group A opening qualifier. Dani Olmo opened the scoring in the 13th minute while Joselu scored consecutive goals in the 84th and 85 minutes to cap off the comfortable win.

Despite having one of the hottest strikers in the world on their squad, Norway still comes in at No. 43 on the FIFA rankings while Spain clocks in at No. 10. Both teams were in action earlier this week with a quick turnaround to Sunday’s matchup, which will wrap up the October window. The group stage will conclude in November with the final two matches for each nation.

Take Spain to log a repeat performance and get another win over the Norwegians.