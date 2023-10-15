Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa neck-and-neck for MVP odds during Week 6

We are heading into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Five weeks are in the books as teams settle into their respective seasons. The annual MVP Award has turned into a quarterback award, and the odds suggest another QB could take home the hardware this year. All five players with the best odds of winning the award at DraftKings Sportsbook are quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes (+475)

Mahomes had the third-best odds to win the 2023/2024 MVP Award last week but is now tied after a win over the Broncos on TNF. Mahomes didn’t have a great game, so he’s not getting ahead in the stat categories going into Sunday of Week 6.

This move was a bit of a surprise as he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings, but Mahomes wasn’t his usual sensational self. He finished 31-of-41 for 281 yards and two touchdowns. It was a solid game, but not as dominant as we are used to seeing, especially against a bad defense.

Tua Tagovailoa (+475)

Tagovailoa and Miami handled business at home against the New York Giants. He finished 22-of-30 for 308 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tagovailoa had the second-best odds last week as well. With how good Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are, it seemed like he deserved the top spot this week. Tagovailoa did throw the two interceptions, but still I’d give the edge to Tagovailoa with his supporting cast through the first five weeks.

Week 6 MVP power rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

4. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Week 6 matchups

Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Broncos on TNF.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will host the Carolina Panthers.

Allen and the Bills welcome the New York Giants to town for Week 6’s Sunday Night Football matchup.

Hurts and the Eagles go on the road to face the tough New York Jets defense.

Purdy and the Niners will also be on the road, but take on the Cleveland Browns.