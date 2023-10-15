NFL Draft order heading into Week 6

We are heading into Week 6 of the NFL season. There have already been some surprising performances, and teams starting off slowly. The 2024 NFL Draft is still six months away, but as teams have begun settling into the regular season, it isn’t too early to see who could be on the clock early as they look to improve their team.

The Chicago Bears have struggled, but there is hope for the future. Due to their trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, they own the Carolina Panthers first-round pick in 2024. Through five weeks of the season, these teams project to be selecting first and second, meaning Chicago currently holds the first two picks in the draft.

Here’s the draft order for the top 10 teams. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.