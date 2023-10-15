NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Giants vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Giants for Sunday Night Football in Week 6. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills check in as 14.5-point home favorites with an over/under of 44.5.

Below, we’ll run through our top picks and lineup strategy for the NFL DFS Showdown slate for this matchup.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Giants vs. Bills

Captain’s Picks

Josh Allen, QB, Bills ($19,200)

The Bills are expected to dominate this game, which means that Allen should put up some solid numbers in the box score. The MVP candidate has accounted for 40 and 32 fantasy points in the last two games, and now he’s facing a generous Giants defense on his home turf. He’s an obvious captain pick on this slate.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills ($18,300)

If Allen is a strong choice in fantasy, then you know his running mate, Diggs, will be along for the ride. We documented Allen’s fantasy dominance in the last two games above, and Diggs has posted 39 and 28 fantasy points in those outings. He’s now averaging 26.4 fantasy points per game on the season while stepping into a comfortable matchup with the Giants.

FLEX Options

James Cook, RB, Bills ($9,200)

Cook hasn’t looked good in back-to-back weeks, taking 17 total carries for 25 rushing yards in the last two games. However, let’s remember that he went for 123 and 98 rushing yards in two games prior to that. There’s a great chance he’ll get back to that level against a New York team that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Parris Campbell, WR, Giants ($2,400)

Campbell isn’t a must-play, but he’s relatively cheap, which allows you to work in some of the pricier names on this list. Let’s face it: none of the Giants receivers have done much of anything this season. Still, Campbell is the cheapest of this crew despite seeing five or more targets in three of his last four games.

Players to Avoid

Darius Slayton, WR, Giants ($5,200)

I just mentioned how the New York receivers have been one big pile of mediocrity this season. Slayton falls into that, although he’s almost $3,000 more expensive than a guy like Campbell. It really doesn’t make sense to pay a premium for Slayton, as he hasn’t shown much upside this year.

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Giants ($6,200)

Everything mentioned in the previous write-up about Slayton also holds true for Hodgins, and he’s even more expensive than any other New York receiver. Daniel Jones is banged up too, so that could be an issue for this Giants pass-catchers too.