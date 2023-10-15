Lions RB David Montgomery questionable to return in Week 6 vs. Buccaneers with rib injury

Update: David Montgomery has been ruled questionable to return to today’s game against the Bucs.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has exited today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an apparent rib injury. The running back landed hard while being tackled in the second quarter and was able to walk to the sidelines on his own power. He then walked to the locker room for further evaluation.

We’ll find out more about Montgomery’s status shortly and it would be a blow to the Lions if he weren’t able to return in the second half. Monty has paid immediate dividends for the team so far this season and entered today’s game as a top 10 fantasy running back. Prior to Sunday, he had 88 carries for 371 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, also adding an addition nine receptions for 47 yards in the passing game.

Craig Reynolds is filling in during his absence.