Opening odds for 49ers vs. Vikings in Week 7 MNF of 2023 NFL season

Coming off their first loss of the season, the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) in Week 7 on Monday, October 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET on “Monday Night Football.”

Let’s dig into the opening odds.

2023 NFL odds: 49ers vs. Vikings Week 7 Monday Night Football

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: 49ers -325, Vikings +260

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: 49ers -7.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: 49ers -345, Vikings +275

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -1

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Vikings -105

Brock Purdy and the Niners struggled to get anything going against a stellar Browns defense in Week 6. It didn’t help that San Francisco lost Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel to injuries. Still, Purdy was off all day and made some questionable decisions. Luckily for him and the Niners, they’ll get an extra day’s rest and a much easier defense.

The Vikings eked out a win against the Chicago Bears in Week 6 to pick up their second win of the campaign. Minnesota clearly missed Justin Jefferson, who is on IR with a hamstring injury, even with Jordan Addison stepping up in his absence.

The Vikings will get an angry 49ers team that should beat up on a bad Vikings defense in Week 7. Take the Niners, even if they are short-handed.

Pick: 49ers