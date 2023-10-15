Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Eagles on Week 7 Sunday Night Football of 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a primetime matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. The Dolphins grabbed a comeback win over the Panthers in Week 6, and the Eagles fell to the Jets.

2023 NFL odds: Dolphins vs. Eagles Week 7 Sunday Night Football

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Eagles -135, Dolphins +114

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Eagles -142, Dolphins +120

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Moneyline: Eagles -135, Dolphins +115

The Dolphins opened their Week 6 game against the Panthers down 14-0, but quickly staged a comeback for a 42-21 win. Tua Tagovailoa passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and Tyreek Hill had another massive week for Miami, adding 163 yards in the air and a touchdown. Raheem Mostert added two scores on the ground, and Jaylen Waddle found the end zone, as well.

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in Week 6, joining the Niners and leaving no undefeated teams remaining as we head into Week 7. They fell to the Jets in a 20-14 loss punctuated by a Jalen Hurts interception late in the fourth quarter. This was one of just three interceptions Hurts threw on Sunday. He had one touchdown in the air and another on the ground, as well.

This is going to be a really fun matchup to watch between two of the top teams in the NFL. The Dolphins’ offense is near-unstoppable, though, and after the Eagles fell apart against the Jets on Sunday, I don’t see them outscoring Miami in this one.

Pick: Dolphins +2.5