Opening odds for Packers vs. Broncos in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers (2-3) and Denver Broncos (1-5) face off in Week 7 and both teams badly need a win. The Packers are coming off a bye and have lost three of four to fade behind the Lions in the NFC North. The Broncos are coming off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Chiefs in which they showed no life on offense for most of the game. Both teams come into this Sunday game more rested than normal.

2023 NFL odds: Packers vs. Broncos Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Packers -2

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Packers -130, Broncos +110

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Packers -120, Broncos +100

May 12

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Moneyline: Broncos -170, Packers +145

The Packers thumped the Bears to open the season, but they’ve gone mostly backward since. They managed a 17-point comeback win against the Saints, but have lost three of four around that. The Lions crushed them in a Week 4 statement game at Lambeau Field and Green Bay is now just looking to keep their wild-card chances alive.

The Broncos offense is a mess right now. They “only” lost 19-8 to the Chiefs, but their only score came in the back half of the fourth quarter. They’re effectively done in the divisional race, and the wild card race could be out of reach by the time the trade deadline gets here.

Denver has the worst defense in the NFL by a longshot and this is the kind of game where the Packers could run all over them. Aaron Jones will be an injury to watch, and I might step back if he’s unable to go. But if the Packers get Jones back, their offense could have a field day against the Broncos' defense.

Pick: Packers -2