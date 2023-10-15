Opening odds for Chargers vs. Chiefs in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in an AFC West showdown in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Chiefs have won the last three contests between the two, including a sweep in the 2022 season.

2023 NFL odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -238, Chargers +195

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -245, Chargers +200

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -215, Chargers +185

The Chargers head on the road after facing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 on Monday Night Football. While Justin Herbert was taken off the injury report prior to last week’s game, all eyes will be on how he fares after suffering a finger injury on his non-throwing hand back in Week 4. Los Angeles’ offense will provide an ample test for Kansas City, as the Chargers boast the league’s seventh-highest-scoring offense (27.5 PPG).

The Chiefs didn’t put together an overly impressive effort in their Week 5 TNF win over the Broncos, but they handled their divisional business at home. This home game against the Chargers is a big win for holding serve and maintaining their divisional momentum.

Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread this season, while the Chargers were an even 2-2 heading into Week 6. A mere field goal separated these two teams in each of their last two meetings, including the last game played at Arrowhead Stadium. So long as there are no restrictions for Herbert, expect Los Angeles’ offense to keep it tightly contested with the Chiefs in Sunday afternoon’s matchup.

Pick: Chargers +5.5