Opening odds for Steelers vs. Rams in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

Below, we’ll take a look at the opening odds for this matchup as listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Steelers vs. Rams Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Rams -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Rams -155, Steelers +130

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Rams -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Rams -155, Steelers +130

May 12

Point spread: Steelers -1

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Rams -105

The Steelers check into this game with a 3-2 record on the year. They had a bye last week but beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in their most recent game, which took place in Week 5. Pittsburgh has played only two road games this year, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 in Week 3 and then losing 30-6 at the Houston Texans in Week 4.

The Rams stand at 3-3 on the season after beating the Arizona Cardinals last time out. It was the Rams' first win at home this season, as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium earlier in the year.

The Steelers have a stingy defense that can keep them in any game. However, it’s difficult to rely on their offense to score enough points to capture the win, especially in a tough road contest like this one. I’m taking the Rams to win the game and cover the spread at home.

Pick: Rams