Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22 from Lumen Field. The Seahawks fell to the Bengals in Week 6, and the Cardinals lost to the Rams.

2023 NFL odds: Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Seahawks -8.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -395, Cardinals +310

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Seahawks -7

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -345, Cardinals +275

May 12

Point spread: Seahawks -7

Moneyline: Seahawks -300, Cardinals +250

The Cardinals had a tough game against the Rams, falling 26-9 in Week 6. Joshua Dobbs passed for 235 yards and an interception in the loss. The Cardinals couldn’t stop the Rams’ rushing attack, letting up over 150 yards on the ground from Kyren Williams alone.

The Seahawks fell to the Bengals in Week 6, 17-13. They had several red zone opportunities that never came to fruition thanks to the Bengals’ aggressive pass rush. Geno Smith passed for 323 yards and two interceptions in the loss as the Seattle O-line allowed a season-high four sacks. They move to 3-2 after suffering their first loss since Week 1.

The Seahawks will bounce back next week. Arizona’s defense will struggle to contain Kenneth Walker III in Seattle, and if Geno Smith can avoid the pressure he faced this week from the Bengals’ D-line, Seattle can cover.

Pick: Seahawks -8.5