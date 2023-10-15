Opening odds for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots meet in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. When these two AFC rivals met last season, the Bills swept the season series with an average margin of victory of 13 points.

Below are the opening odds for the Week 7 matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Bills vs. Patriots Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Bills -9

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -425, Patriots +330

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Bills -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -360, Patriots +295

May 12

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills -130, Patriots +110

The Bills are coming off their Sunday Night Football bout with the New York Giants, with an opportunity to keep pace with the Miami Dolphins, who sit atop the AFC East with a 5-1 record. Buffalo continues to get back on track following a sluggish 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and they’ll look toward their balanced attack on offense and defense to carry them.

Through a quarter into the season, the Bills boast the third-ranked offense (31.8 PPG) and the sixth-ranked scoring defense (16.0 PPG allowed).

The Patriots head back home to Foxborough after a Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. For a storied franchise as New England, there isn’t much to be excited about so far this season. The Patriots’ offense ranks dead-last in scoring (11.0 PPG) while their defense, which has traditionally been stout, ranks 25th in points allowed (26.2 PPG). New England sits at the bottom of the AFC East standings, with serious questions ahead regarding the trajectory of the franchise.

Buffalo swept the Patriots last season by nearly two touchdowns per game, and it’s hard not to expect a sequel performance in Week 7. The Bills’ +15.8 average scoring margin this season is a testament to their high-octane, which boasts more than a few weapons in comparison to New England’s. Even with Bill Belichick at home, take the Bills to win and cover on the road.

Pick: Bills -7.5