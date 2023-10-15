Opening odds for Lions vs. Ravens in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 22. The Lions beat the Buccaneers in Week 7, and the Ravens defeated the Titans.

2023 NFL odds: Lions vs. Ravens Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Ravens -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -142, Lions +120

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Ravens -2.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Ravens -142, Lions +120

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -2

Moneyline: Ravens -125, Lions +105

The Lions had a dominant defensive performance in Week 6 to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-6. Jared Goff had yet another fantastic performance, passing for 353 yards and two touchdowns, finding Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams for the scores. The Lions' defense held the Bucs to two field goals and grabbed an interception in the win.

The Ravens grabbed a win over the Tennessee Titans this week to move to 3-2 for the season. Lamar Jackson threw for one touchdown and one interception in the 24-16 win. He led the team in rushing yards with 62. Mark Andrews finished the day with 69 yards, and Zay Flowers had 50 yards and a touchdown in the victory,

The Lions are looking like a legitimate deep postseason contender right now on both sides of the ball. If Goff and his receivers continue playing like they have the last two weeks, the Lions should easily be able to cover here.

Pick: Lions +2.5