Opening odds for Commanders vs. Giants in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants will host the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

Below, we’ll break down the opening odds for this NFC East matchup as listed by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Commanders vs. Giants Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -130, Giants +110

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Commanders -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Giants +100

May 12

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Moneyline: Giants -135, Commanders +115

The Commanders have had plenty of ups and downs this season, as they completed a pair of comeback wins to start the year at 2-0. However, they lost three in a row after that, including a 40-20 loss to the winless Chicago Bears in Week 5. Still, the Commanders bounced back with a solid 24-16 road win at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

While the Commanders have been up and down this year, the Giants have mostly fallen in the latter category. Heading into Sunday Night Football of Week 6, New York holds a 1-4 record, and each of those losses has been by at least a 15-point margin. Injuries to QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley haven’t helped matters.

The Commanders showed plenty of grit in their win against the Falcons last week, and QB Sam Howell seems to be growing into a respectable starting quarterback after having a few struggles early on. Meanwhile, the Giants are still in disarray, so I’m leaning toward Washington to win this game and cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Commanders -2.5