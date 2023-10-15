Opening odds for Browns vs. Colts in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

Fresh off an upset of the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns (3-2) will head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (3-3) in Week 7 on Sunday, October 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

Let’s dig into the opening odds.

2023 NFL odds: Browns vs. Colts Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Browns -2

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Browns -125, Colts +105

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Browns -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Browns -142, Colts +120

May 12

Point spread: Browns -3

Moneyline: Browns -150, Colts +130

The Browns defense showed up big against Brock Purdy and the Niners in Cleveland’s Week 6 upset victory. With Deshaun Watson dealing with a shoulder injury, PJ Walker played admirably and didn’t make too many mistakes against the 49ers’ stellar defense. He should have an easier go against the Colts, who the Jaguars eviscerated.

The Colts offense struggled early without Anthony Richardson. It wasn’t until garbage time that things started to click, but Gardner Minshew must play better if the Colts want to pull off the victory. He will go up against a team that just shut down the Niners' top-tier offense, so don’t hold your breath.

Even if Walker starts again, we’re taking the Browns against an outmatched Colts squad.

Pick: Browns