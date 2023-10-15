Opening odds for Raiders vs. Bears in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this matchup, as posted by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Raiders vs. Bears Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Raiders -3

Point total: 32

Moneyline: Raiders -142, Bears +120

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Raiders -1

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Raiders -115, Bears -105

May 12

Point spread: Bears -1

Moneyline: Bears -115, Raiders -105

The Bears have had a tough season, losing the first four games of the year. However, Chicago bounced back with an impressive 40-20 win at the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football of Week 5. After that, the Bears fell at home to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, putting their record at 1-5 on the year. Making matters worse, Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a hand injury against the Vikings.

The Raiders improved to 3-3 on the season after outlasting the New England Patriots 21-17 last Sunday. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury in that game, and veteran Brandon Hoyer filled in for him to ultimately lead the team to victory. With the win, Las Vegas has now captured two straight victories, previously beating the Green Bay Packers 17-13 in Week 5.

This is a difficult game to pick, as we will need more clarity on the injury situation of both teams’ quarterbacks. The absence of Fields for the Bears would be much more severe than Garoppolo for the Raiders. Pay attention to the injury report this week, but it could be a true uphill climb for the Bears if Fields is sidelined in Week 7.

Pick: Raiders