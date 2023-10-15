Opening odds for Falcons vs. Bucs in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

Below, we’ll take a look at the opening odds for this matchup via DraftKings Sportsbook while listing our initial lean on this game.

2023 NFL odds: Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 7

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Falcons +114

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Falcons +114

May 12

Point spread: Falcons -1

Moneyline: Falcons -115, Bucs -105

The Bucs stand at 3-2 on the season after suffering a home loss to the Detroit Lions last week. While Tampa started the season with plenty of momentum after winning three of their first four games, the Bucs need to prevent a losing streak if they want to stay in the race for the NFC South. That starts in a pivotal matchup at Atlanta in Week 7.

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a disappointing 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6. That puts them at 3-3 on the season, as the Falcons have lost three of their last four games after starting the season 2-0. Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder has now thrown five interceptions across the most recent pair of losses.

These two teams are similar, but it feels like the Falcons are the better team with a more capable offense. Look for Bijan Robinson to lead the charge on the ground and give the Falcons the boost they need to win and cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Falcons +2.5