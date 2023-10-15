Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Saints in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the New Orleans Saints on Thursday to open Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. The Jaguars got a big victory over the Colts in Week 6, while the Saints come in off a tough loss to the Texans. Jacksonville is 4-2 at the top of the AFC South, while New Orleans is 3-3 in a heated NFC South division.

2023 NFL odds: Jaguars vs. Saints Week 7 Thursday Night Football

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Jaguars -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Jaguars -110, Saints -110

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Both -110

May 12

Point spread: Jaguars -1

Moneyline: Jaguars -115, Saints -105

The Jaguars have turned things around since their blowout loss to the Texans, winning three games in a row. They have gotten Travis Etienne Jr. going in the run game, which has helped take pressure off Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence appeared to suffer an injury late in the win over Indianapolis, and that’ll be something to monitor for this game.

The Saints have slowed down since winning their first two games. They did get the dominating win over the Patriots before laying an egg against Houston. Derek Carr’s shoulder issue could flare up again, and that has caused problems for the offense. This team has the talent on paper, especially in a division with two teams clearly inferior at the quarterback spot. Can they steal one Thursday on a short week?

Pick: Under 42