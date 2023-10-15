Latavius Murray in over James Cook early in Week 6 vs. Giants

Latavius Murray got the start at running back over James Cook on Sunday Night Football as the Bills take on the Giants. Cook did get a carry on the second series, but Murray appears to be getting a big portion of the snaps early on. This may be related to Cook’s trouble in pass blocking, but we’ll keep an eye on how the backfield breaks down on Sunday night.

Last week Cook had 37 snaps to Murray’s 11 and Damien Harris’ 11. On the season, Murray has 19 rushing attempts, 83 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while catching 7-of-8 targets for 49 yards.