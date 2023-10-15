Opening odds for Week 7 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Jacksonville Jaguars open up the weekend as they face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. The Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1:00 p.m. slot in an NFC South matchup.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the 4:25 p.m. slot, and Sunday wraps up with a primetime matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. The Minnesota Vikings take on the no-longer-undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday to wrap things up.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 7 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 7 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Jaguars vs. Saints
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: pick ‘em
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Both -110
May 12
Point spread: Jaguars -1
Moneyline: Jaguars -115, Saints -105
Raiders vs. Bears
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Raiders -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Raiders -142, Bears +120
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Raiders -1
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Raiders -115, Bears -105
May 12
Point spread: Bears -1
Moneyline: Bears -115, Raiders -105
Browns vs. Colts
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Browns -2
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Browns -125, Colts +105
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Browns -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Browns -142, Colts +120
May 12
Point spread: Browns -3
Moneyline: Browns -150, Colts +130
Lions vs. Ravens
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Ravens -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Ravens -142, Lions +120
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Ravens -2.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Ravens -142, Lions +120
May 12
Point spread: Ravens -2
Moneyline: Ravens -125, Lions +105
Bills vs. Patriots
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Bills -9
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Bills -425, Patriots +330
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Bills -7.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Bills -360, Patriots +295
May 12
Point spread: Bills -2.5
Moneyline: Bills -130, Patriots +110
Commanders vs. Giants
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Commanders -2.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Commanders -130, Giants +110
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Commanders -1.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Commanders -120, Giants +100
May 12
Point spread: Giants -2.5
Moneyline: Giants -135, Commanders +115
Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Falcons +114
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Falcons +114
May 12
Point spread: Falcons -1
Moneyline: Falcons -115, Bucs -105
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Seahawks -8.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -395, Cardinals +310
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Seahawks -7
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -345, Cardinals +275
May 12
Point spread: Seahawks -7
Moneyline: Seahawks -300, Cardinals +250
Steelers vs. Rams
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Rams -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Rams -155, Steelers +130
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Rams -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Rams -155, Steelers +130
May 12
Point spread: Steelers -1
Moneyline: Steelers -115, Rams -105
Packers vs. Broncos
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Packers -2
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Packers -130, Broncos +110
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Packers -1.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Packers -120, Broncos +100
May 12
Point spread: Broncos -3.5
Moneyline: Broncos -170, Packers +145
Chargers vs. Chiefs
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -238, Chargers +195
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Chiefs -6
Point total: 52
Moneyline: Chiefs -245, Chargers +200
May 12
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -215, Chargers +185
Dolphins vs. Eagles
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: Eagles -2.5
Point total: 53
Moneyline: Eagles -135, Dolphins +114
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: Eagles -2.5
Point total: 53.5
Moneyline: Eagles -142, Dolphins +120
May 12
Point spread: Eagles -2.5
Moneyline: Eagles -135, Dolphins +115
49ers vs. Vikings
Sunday, October 15
Point spread: 49ers -7
Point total: 45
Moneyline: 49ers -325, Vikings +260
Wednesday, October 11
Point spread: 49ers -7.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: 49ers -345, Vikings +275
May 12
Point spread: 49ers -1
Moneyline: 49ers -115, Vikings -105