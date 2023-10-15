Opening odds for Week 7 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Jacksonville Jaguars open up the weekend as they face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. The Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1:00 p.m. slot in an NFC South matchup.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the 4:25 p.m. slot, and Sunday wraps up with a primetime matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. The Minnesota Vikings take on the no-longer-undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday to wrap things up.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 7 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 7 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Jaguars vs. Saints

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Both -110

May 12

Point spread: Jaguars -1

Moneyline: Jaguars -115, Saints -105

Raiders vs. Bears

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Raiders -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Raiders -142, Bears +120

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Raiders -1

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Raiders -115, Bears -105

May 12

Point spread: Bears -1

Moneyline: Bears -115, Raiders -105

Browns vs. Colts

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Browns -2

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Browns -125, Colts +105

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Browns -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Browns -142, Colts +120

May 12

Point spread: Browns -3

Moneyline: Browns -150, Colts +130

Lions vs. Ravens

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Ravens -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -142, Lions +120

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Ravens -2.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Ravens -142, Lions +120

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -2

Moneyline: Ravens -125, Lions +105

Bills vs. Patriots

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Bills -9

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -425, Patriots +330

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Bills -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -360, Patriots +295

May 12

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills -130, Patriots +110

Commanders vs. Giants

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -130, Giants +110

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Commanders -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Giants +100

May 12

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Moneyline: Giants -135, Commanders +115

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Falcons +114

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Falcons +114

May 12

Point spread: Falcons -1

Moneyline: Falcons -115, Bucs -105

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Seahawks -8.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -395, Cardinals +310

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Seahawks -7

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -345, Cardinals +275

May 12

Point spread: Seahawks -7

Moneyline: Seahawks -300, Cardinals +250

Steelers vs. Rams

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Rams -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Rams -155, Steelers +130

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Rams -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Rams -155, Steelers +130

May 12

Point spread: Steelers -1

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Rams -105

Packers vs. Broncos

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Packers -2

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Packers -130, Broncos +110

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Packers -120, Broncos +100

May 12

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Moneyline: Broncos -170, Packers +145

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -238, Chargers +195

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -245, Chargers +200

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -215, Chargers +185

Dolphins vs. Eagles

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Eagles -135, Dolphins +114

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Eagles -142, Dolphins +120

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Moneyline: Eagles -135, Dolphins +115

49ers vs. Vikings

Sunday, October 15

Point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -325, Vikings +260

Wednesday, October 11

Point spread: 49ers -7.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: 49ers -345, Vikings +275

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -1

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Vikings -105