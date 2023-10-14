 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch after Week 7 of college football

Michael Penix Jr. leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 7. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 of the 2023 college football season brought about some massive results when looking at the bigger picture, and that includes changes in the Heisman Trophy race. Here’s a look at which players are trending up and down after the latest week of games in college football.

Stock Up

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix had his “Heisman” moment on Saturday, leading the Huskies to an epic 36-33 victory over rival Oregon. The veteran QB went 22-37 for 302 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. With less than two minutes left, he showed some late-game heroics, completing a 35-yard pass to Ja’Lynn Polk before hitting Rome Odunze for the 18-yard go-ahead score with just 1:38 left in the ballgame.

With that performance, Penix is now the frontrunner to win the award with -150 odds.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

McCarthy and the Wolverines have continued to run roughshod over their schedule and did so again with their 52-7 beatdown against Indiana on Saturday. He had another efficient day before handing the reigns off to backup Jack Tuttle, going 14-17 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He has completed 77.6% so far this year and as the operator of possibly the most complete team in the country, he is getting serious Heisman recognition with +1000 odds.

Stock Down

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

While Penix shot up to the top of the board, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner fell with a poor performance against Notre Dame on Saturday. Williams threw three interceptions in the first half of the rivalry game and put the Trojans in a hole they were not able to climb out. He has now fallen to fifth on the odds board at +1200.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders had already fallen into longshot status and Colorado’s second-half collapse against Stanford on Friday effectively ended any waning hope he had of making it to the ceremony. He still had a great night individually, throwing for 400 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in the double overtime setback. However, +20000 odds on a 4-3 team is extremely difficult to overcome.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 7 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 7

Player School Odds

Michael Penix Jr. Washington −150
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma +800
J.J. McCarthy Michigan +1000
Jordan Travis Florida State +1200
Caleb Williams USC +1400
Drake Maye North Carolina +1800
Jayden Daniels LSU +1800
Bo Nix Oregon +2000
Carson Beck Georgia +3000
Kyle McCord Ohio State +3500
Quinn Ewers Texas +4000
Jalen Milroe Alabama +4000
Sam Hartman Notre Dame +5000
Blake Corum Michigan +5000
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State +6000
Drew Allar Penn State +6000
D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State +7500
Rome Odunze Washington +8000
Cameron Ward Washington State +8000
Ray Davis Kentucky +12000
Audric Estime Notre Dame +12000
Malik Nabers LSU +15000
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss +15000
Will Shipley Clemson +15000
Jonathon Brooks Texas +15000
Keon Coleman Florida State +15000
Brady Cook Missouri +15000
Tyler Van Dyke Miami FL +15000
Luther Burden III Missouri +15000
Nicholas Singleton Penn State +15000
Omarion Hampton North Carolina +15000
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +15000
Shedeur Sanders Colorado +20000
Cade Klubnik Clemson +20000
Dante Moore UCLA +20000
Joe Milton Tennessee +20000
Jase McClellan Alabama +20000
Xavier Worthy Texas +20000
MarShawn Lloyd USC +20000
Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland +30000
Dominic Lovett Georgia +30000
Trey Benson Florida State +30000
Michael Pratt Tulane +30000
Armoni Goodwin LSU +30000
Trevor Etienne Florida +30000
Donovan Edwards Michigan +30000
Jack Plummer Louisville +30000

