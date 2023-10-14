Heisman Watch after Week 7 of college football

Week 7 of the 2023 college football season brought about some massive results when looking at the bigger picture, and that includes changes in the Heisman Trophy race. Here’s a look at which players are trending up and down after the latest week of games in college football.

Stock Up

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix had his “Heisman” moment on Saturday, leading the Huskies to an epic 36-33 victory over rival Oregon. The veteran QB went 22-37 for 302 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. With less than two minutes left, he showed some late-game heroics, completing a 35-yard pass to Ja’Lynn Polk before hitting Rome Odunze for the 18-yard go-ahead score with just 1:38 left in the ballgame.

With that performance, Penix is now the frontrunner to win the award with -150 odds.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

McCarthy and the Wolverines have continued to run roughshod over their schedule and did so again with their 52-7 beatdown against Indiana on Saturday. He had another efficient day before handing the reigns off to backup Jack Tuttle, going 14-17 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He has completed 77.6% so far this year and as the operator of possibly the most complete team in the country, he is getting serious Heisman recognition with +1000 odds.

Stock Down

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

While Penix shot up to the top of the board, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner fell with a poor performance against Notre Dame on Saturday. Williams threw three interceptions in the first half of the rivalry game and put the Trojans in a hole they were not able to climb out. He has now fallen to fifth on the odds board at +1200.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders had already fallen into longshot status and Colorado’s second-half collapse against Stanford on Friday effectively ended any waning hope he had of making it to the ceremony. He still had a great night individually, throwing for 400 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in the double overtime setback. However, +20000 odds on a 4-3 team is extremely difficult to overcome.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 7 from DraftKings Sportsbook: