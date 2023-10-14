Washington survives Oregon after last-second field goal miss in a classic

In what was an absolute classic that will help send the Pac-12 out with perhaps its best football season ever, the No. 8 Washington Huskies hung on for the 36-33 win over the No. 7 Oregon Ducks on Saturday in Seattle.

It all came down to a 43-yard field goal to tie it from Ducks kicker Camden Lewis, who pushed it wide right from the center of the field.

FIM DE JOGO EM SEATTLE.



Camden Lewis PERDE FG de 43 yds na última jogada da partida e Washington VENCE a rival Oregon por 36-33 no jogo mais importante da história do clássico.



JOGAÇO! #CollegeNaESPNpic.twitter.com/vF3NFdDXT1 — collegefootball.com.br (@collegefootbr) October 14, 2023

This top 10 matchup between these two Pacific Northwest rivals more than lived up to the hype as both teams traded haymakers throughout the entire afternoon. Down by four late in the fourth quarter, the Husky defense came up with a critical stop when forcing a turnover on downs around midfield.

Immediately afterwards, UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his late-game heroics, completing a 35-yard pass to Ja’Lynn Polk before hitting Rome Odunze for the 18-yard go-ahead score with just 1:38 left in the ballgame.

ROME ODUNZE IS UNGUARDABLE



pic.twitter.com/CiMyDCOIVD — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2023

Oregon would put itself in a position to tie the game on the aforementioned kick, but couldn’t quite connect.

Penix went 22-37 for 302 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. At the moment, he is now the Heisman Trophy odds-leader at DraftKings Sportsbook, jumping USC QB Caleb Williams. Oregon QB Bo Nix went 33-44 for 337 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Let’s run this back for the Pac-12 Championship in seven weeks, shall we?