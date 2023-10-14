Michael Penix Jr. odds to win Heisman Trophy: Update after Week 7

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is in his second year with the program and is leading them through their final season in the Pac-12. The former Indiana QB rejuvenated his collegiate career when arriving to Seattle last year and is now one of several veteran quarterbacks making spectacular plays across the conference. The sixth-year senior has the Huskies in the College Football Playoff conversation and there’s a strong chance he could wind up in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony this December.

Every week, we’ll keep tabs on where Penix stands in the Heisman Trophy race and look at his odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michael Penix Jr. Heisman Trophy odds

Odds after Week 7: +100

Odds after Week 6: +200

Odds after Week 4: +400

Odds after Week 3: +400

Odds After Week 2: +600

Odds After Week 1: +800

Preseason Odds: +1600

Penix had his “Heisman” moment on Saturday, leading the Huskies to an epic 36-33 victory over rival Oregon. The veteran QB went 22-37 for 302 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. With less than two minutes left, he showed some late-game heroics, completing a 35-yard pass to Ja’Lynn Polk before hitting Rome Odunze for the 18-yard go-ahead score with just 1:38 left in the ballgame. That performance vaulted him up to the top of the Heisman Trophy odds board, sitting at +100 following the game.

Penix and Washington will host Arizona State next Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1.