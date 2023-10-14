2023 CFP implications of No. 7 Washington defeating No. 8 Oregon

In what many college football fans felt was the best matchup of the season so far, the No. 7 Washington Huskies held on to defeat the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in what will go down as one of the top games in the rivalry. The Huskies got the ball back late on a fourth-down stop and scored the go-ahead touchdown two plays later, then saw Oregon kicker Camden Lewis miss the field goal that would’ve sent the game to overtime. Here’s what it means for the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies are now in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 with one of the best wins of the season, while the Ducks are going to need to win out and win the Pac-12 championship game to have a shot at the final four. There’s still a long road and a lot of ranked opponents ahead for both teams. Washington and Oregon both still have Utah, USC, Washington State and Oregon State on the schedule. All those opponents are in the top 25 at the moment.

Given how the current standings are shaping up across the country, it’s possible an undefeated conference champion doesn’t get into the playoff with all the Power 5 conferences having potential undefeated champions. That’s what makes this win so special for Washington.