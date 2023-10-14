Report: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins won’t waive no trade clause this season

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will not waive his no-trade clause in his contract and is expected to remain with the team for the rest of the season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran QB is eligible to become a free agent following this season.

This news comes amidst speculation that the veteran QB would be dealt before the October 31 deadline in just a few weeks. Minnesota has gotten off to a slow 1-4 start to the season and with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on IR with a hamstring injury, some have speculated that the team would simply punt on the season and focus on drafting a quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Through five games, Cousins has posted decent stats even with the team’s struggles. He has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,498 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Cousins and the Vikings will visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.