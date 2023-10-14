 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins won’t waive no trade clause this season

Minnesota doesn’t appear to be in position to trade the starting QB before the deadline this season.

By Nick Simon
Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will not waive his no-trade clause in his contract and is expected to remain with the team for the rest of the season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran QB is eligible to become a free agent following this season.

This news comes amidst speculation that the veteran QB would be dealt before the October 31 deadline in just a few weeks. Minnesota has gotten off to a slow 1-4 start to the season and with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on IR with a hamstring injury, some have speculated that the team would simply punt on the season and focus on drafting a quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Through five games, Cousins has posted decent stats even with the team’s struggles. He has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,498 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Cousins and the Vikings will visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

