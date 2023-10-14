Alabama 24, Arkansas 21: Crimson Tide hangs on at home

Alabama will remain atop the SEC West, but it was close.

Jalen Milroe threw two touchdowns passes and rushed for another one as the Alabama Crimson Tide held on to take down the Arkansas Razorbacks 24-21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) has won five straight and gave legendary head coach Nick Saban his 200th victory.

Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) lost its fifth straight and 16th straight to Alabama.

Milroe struggled for much of the second half but got the big play when he needed it — a 14-yard pass to Amari Niblack on third down with under three minutes remaining. Running back Jase McClellan rushed for another first down and the Crimson Tide were able to run the clock out from there.

Alabama jumped out to a 21-6 lead at the half and things looked to be well in control when the lead expanded to 24-6 in the third quarter, but Arkansas rallied back behind solid defense and a few timely plays from quarterback K.J. Jefferson.

The Razorbacks pulled within 24-13 after Jefferson connected with Isaiah Sategna with a five-yard touchdown and got even closed after Jefferson threw his second touchdown pass — an 14-yard strike to Rashod Dubinion with 10:59 remaining in the game. A successful two-point conversion made it a 24-21 and the drive was highlighted by an amazing play from Jefferson where he fought off a sack from Alabama safety Terrion Arnold to get a chunk play to set up the score.

KJ Jefferson has that grown man strength



pic.twitter.com/jhAovOZbBw — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2023

The Alabama defense tightened up down the stretch and Arkansas didn’t cross midfield again.

Milroe got the Tide on the board with a 79-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Prentice late in the first quarter. His second touchdown — a 29-yard pass to Niblack, made it 21-6.

Alabama closed as a 18.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total finished at 45.5, coming as an under by just a half-point.