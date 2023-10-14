FSU quarterback Jordan Travis injured, status, for rest of game vs. Syracuse

Update 2:00 p.m. Travis starts the second half for the Noles.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis left for the locker room with 11 seconds remaining in the first half of their game against Syracuse Orange. Travis was favoring his left hand, his non-throwing hand.

Travis took a blind-side hit from Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. and seemed to take an awkward fall. He stayed in the game for two more plays — a running play and a short pass on third-and-long. After the third down play Travis quickly went to the locker room with a medical staffer.

(Likely) The hit that injured Jordan Travis in the waning moments of the first half. Hope he’s alright. pic.twitter.com/v5OOrIh5gm — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 14, 2023

Concerning news outta Florida State: Jordan Travis gets hit from his blindside and crashes to the turf. Comes up grabbing his non-throwing wrist/hand. He’s favoring that hand. Heading to the locker room early. — Ben Sigwart (@sig_50) October 14, 2023

A sixth-year senior, Travis was 14-of-23 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He is currently tied for fifth in Heisman odds (+2000) with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The Seminoles’ backup quarterback is junior Tate Rodemaker, who has played sparingly over the past four years and started one game as a freshman.

Travis has also been dealing with a lingering injury to his non-throwing should, which he suffered a month ago against Boston College.