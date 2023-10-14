 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis injured, status, for rest of game vs. Syracuse

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Update 2:00 p.m. Travis starts the second half for the Noles.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis left for the locker room with 11 seconds remaining in the first half of their game against Syracuse Orange. Travis was favoring his left hand, his non-throwing hand.

Travis took a blind-side hit from Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. and seemed to take an awkward fall. He stayed in the game for two more plays — a running play and a short pass on third-and-long. After the third down play Travis quickly went to the locker room with a medical staffer.

A sixth-year senior, Travis was 14-of-23 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He is currently tied for fifth in Heisman odds (+2000) with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The Seminoles’ backup quarterback is junior Tate Rodemaker, who has played sparingly over the past four years and started one game as a freshman.

Travis has also been dealing with a lingering injury to his non-throwing should, which he suffered a month ago against Boston College.

More From DraftKings Network