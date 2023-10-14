Georgia’s TE Brock Bowers injured, status, for rest of game vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers was injured in the second quarter against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Bowers is in the locker room and no announcement has been made of his return.

Hope Brock Bowers is okay after limping off but I don't get the no knee pad when you're a tight end looking at many millions from the NFL next year. pic.twitter.com/Rl7httQHOt — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 14, 2023

The Georgia training staff is taking a look at Brock Bowers. pic.twitter.com/8UlzP62Vkx — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Georgia TE Brock Bowers limping & headed to locker room — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2023

Bowers entered today with 37 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns on the season despite missing one game already. The projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is one of the highest-impact pass catchers in America, with a combined 15 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the two SEC games the Bulldogs have played against Auburn and Kentucky so far this season.

The Bulldogs entered today’s contest as a 32.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total at 55.5. The Dawgs lead 14-7 late in the second quarter.

We’ll add more information on his status as soon as it becomes available.